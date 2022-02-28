UF Health Jax seeks COVID patients for a clinical trial on ivermectin and two other drugs

UF Health Jacksonville is part of a nationwide COVID-19 clinical trial studying whether three drugs approved to treat other conditions — including the controversial ivermectin — may help prevent hospitalizations and deaths in people with mild to moderate coronavirus symptoms.

About 200 people are expected to be enrolled in the UF Health component of the trial, with about 15,000 participating nationwide, according to Carmen Isache, the study's principal investigator in Jacksonville and associate professor at UF College of Medicine-Jacksonville.

To qualify, people must be at least age 30, have two or more mild to moderate symptoms for no more than seven days and be recovering at home. Symptoms can include fatigue, shortness of breath, fever, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, chills, headache, sore throat, nasal congestion or recent loss of sense of taste or smell, according to UF Health.

The study is called ACTIV-6 and is part of the Accelerating COVID‑19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines, or ACTIV, public-private partnership funded by the National Institutes of Health. To apply or get more information, go to activ6study.org or call (833) 385-1880.

Read the rest of this story at WJCT News partner The Florida Times-Union.

Copyright 2022 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.