clinical trials

The trial studied the efficacy of bamlanivimab in combination with the antiviral remdesivir on hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Researchers concluded the antibody treatment was "unlikely to help."
AstraZeneca, which is working with the University of Oxford, hasn't said what the illness is. It will try to determine whether the illness is related to the vaccine, or just a chance event.
The pledge comes one month after a survey found that only 2 in 5 Americans said they planned to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The vaccine trial that Vice President Mike Pence kicked off in Miami on Monday gives the United States the tiniest chance of being ready to vaccinate…
Current federal law limits scientists trying to study the health effects of marijuana to plants from one farm in Mississippi. The DEA says it will begin moving on applications for new growers.
The first drug to treat an aggressive form of multiple sclerosis has hit the market. The FDA approved the drug, sold as Ocrevus, two weeks ago. The…
When you’ve been diagnosed with an incurable disease, there’s a huge incentive to sign up for a drug trial. But what if you’re healthy? What’s the…
Edna Perez’s perspective on sickle cell anemia is unusual. She’s Hispanic, not black; at 53, she has lived longer than most with the disease; and she’s…