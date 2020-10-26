-
Jacksonville’s reputation as one of the world’s cancer treatment destinations is continuing to grow with word that Mayo Clinic and Hitachi will build...
-
A $10 million funding request by UF Health Jacksonville to help renovate its trauma center and emergency room is getting support from state lawmakers.
-
If the Jacksonville City Council gives the OK to Mayor Lenny Curry’s annual budget proposal , UF Health Jacksonville, which serves as a safety net for...
-
The Florida Department of Health on Friday issued a final order rejecting a challenge to a new trauma center at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.The…
-
In a continuing escalation of legal fights about new trauma centers, UF Health Jacksonville has challenged a state decision to give preliminary approval…
-
Jacksonville’s Wolfson Children’s Hospital is challenging the state’s rejection of its application to operate a trauma center.
-
Seeking to open a trauma center, Orange Park Medical Center has intervened in a legal dispute about a proposed Florida Department of Health rule that…
-
An administrative law judge is scheduled to start hearing arguments April 18 in challenges by Broward County and two major hospital systems to a proposed…
-
The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments May 4 in a dispute between State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance and a major Jacksonville hospital about…
-
In a case stemming from charges for personal-injury protection claims, an appeals court Monday said a Jacksonville hospital does not have to turn over…