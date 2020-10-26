-
Across the country, veterinarians and other researchers are scouring the animal kingdom for signs of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Chinese nationals have been charged with stealing U.S. medical technology in many recent cases. As U.S. firms race to find a coronavirus vaccine, U.S. authorities tell companies to safeguard research.
The coronavirus outbreak in China seems like an unusual event. But scientists have found that similar viruses have been quietly jumping from bats into humans for years.
Current federal law limits scientists trying to study the health effects of marijuana to plants from one farm in Mississippi. The DEA says it will begin moving on applications for new growers.
Southwest Florida is in some ways on the front lines of the global battle against harmful algal blooms. On yesterday’s show we met an ethnobotanist who...
The audit has been called a political gesture to placate anti-abortion groups that oppose use of the tissue. Fetal tissue has played a part in developing vaccines and medical treatments.
The University of Central Florida received more than $180 million in research dollars this year. UCF’s Dean of the College of Graduate Studies Elizabeth…
Florida universities are making progress in expanding their research and development efforts but there is room for improvement, according to a new report…
No more computer models or projections. Finally – concrete data. A scientific paper published in February may pave the way for a new conversation about...
And Finally Some Good News For The Marine Environment: New Keys Lab Aims To Restore Imperiled CoralsMost of the news and research these days about coral reefs is pretty grim — massive losses from bleaching, everywhere from Australia to the Florida Keys...