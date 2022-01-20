Orange County mayor who was critical of DeSantis' virus response has COVID

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, who has been a vocal critic of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent handling of the latest wave of the coronavirus, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Demings said he was experiencing mild symptoms and would be working from home this week.

A statement put out by Demings' office said he was fully vaccinated and boosted and had received the positive test Tuesday evening.

Last month, Demings criticized DeSantis for being missing in action during the holiday season as the omicron variant surged in Florida. DeSantis said he had been working and was with his wife who is undergoing cancer treatment.