WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
Orange County mayor who was critical of DeSantis' virus response has COVID

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published January 20, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST
orange county mayor jerry demings
Orange County
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings speaks during a COVID briefing on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Orlando.

A statement put out by Mayor Jerry Demings' office said he was fully vaccinated and boosted and had received the positive test Tuesday evening.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, who has been a vocal critic of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent handling of the latest wave of the coronavirus, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Demings said he was experiencing mild symptoms and would be working from home this week.

A statement put out by Demings' office said he was fully vaccinated and boosted and had received the positive test Tuesday evening.

Last month, Demings criticized DeSantis for being missing in action during the holiday season as the omicron variant surged in Florida. DeSantis said he had been working and was with his wife who is undergoing cancer treatment.

