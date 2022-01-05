Demings cites the need to 'resist' COVID as Orange County wastewater shows omicron spreading

Lab tests on wastewater samples in Orange County show the omicron variant of the coronavirus rising to new record levels after Christmas.

At Tuesday’s county update, Mayor Jerry Demings said the wastewater results are an indication that already sky-high case counts will increase further in the coming days. He urges vaccinations and mask-wearing.

“COVID is everywhere in our community,” he said. “But it does not mean that we ought to go out and drink a COVID concoction to make sure that you get COVID. No, as a community we need to resist.”

Demings says omicron could adversely impact the county workforce. Already, 254 workers are in isolation, including 59 corrections officers and 53 firefighters.

About school district 1,758 employees including teachers were reported sick with the virus. About 5% of the teachers called in sick on the first day back after the holiday break.

Students went back to school in the district on Tuesday for the first time in the new year. There were about 9,805 cases, although those numbers include cases reported over the holiday break. About 8,002 were identified in K-12 students.

The district announced Monday that adults must wear facial coverings on campuses, but students are only strongly recommended to mask up.

Some other Florida districts, including Leon and Miami-Dade, are requiring adults to wear masks on campuses. Some private schools, including those in the Archdiocese of Miami, will require masks of students.

Meantime, Demings again criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis, a week after insinutating the governor was missing in action during the current surge. DeSantis defended his lack of public appearances, saying he was with his wife who is undergoing cancer treatment.

On Tuesday, Demings said he’d been dealing with the hospitalization of his elderly father and the deaths of family members over the holiday season but had been able to make public appearances to address COVID and long waits for tests.

“Yes, there are times when our families may be ill and we have to take care of our families. However, I do believe that you can do both,” said Demings, whose wife, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, is running against incumbent Republican Marco Rubio for a U.S. Senate seat.

WMFE's Danielle Prieur and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

