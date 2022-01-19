AdventHealth is limiting visitors at six Tampa Bay area hospitals. Here's what we know

Advent Health is again limiting visitors after a surge in coronavirus cases. The rule change will affect six hospitals in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties.

The hospitals include:

AdventHealth Carrollwood, 7171 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa.



AdventHealth Tampa, 3100 E Fletcher Ave., Tampa.



AdventHealth Dade City, 13100 Fort King Road, Dade City.



AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, 2600 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Wesley Chapel.



AdventHealth Zephyrhills, 7050 Gall Blvd., Zephyrhills.



AdventHealth North Pinellas, 1395 S Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs.





The hospital system is restricting non-COVID patients to one visitor per day to try to limit the spread of the omicron variant.

Patients diagnosed with COVID are limited to telephone and virtual visits.

Exceptions for patients, regardless of COVID status, could be made for an end-of-life situation, or "extraordinary circumstances as approved by campus leadership."

Two visitors at a time are allowed if an exception is made.

Masks are still required for anyone entering any AdventHealth hospital regardless of vaccination status.



