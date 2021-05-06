© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Nova Southeastern Reverses Vaccine Mandate In Wake Of New Law

Health News Florida | By Rick Mayer
Published May 6, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT
patel_nova_040221.jpg
Nova Southeastern has nine locations, including the Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine in Clearwater.

The university dropped the requirement after the signing of a new law that bans businesses, schools and governments from mandating proof of vaccinations.

Nova Southeastern University said Wednesday it was no longer mandating that students, faculty and staff receive a COVID-19 vaccination before fall classes.

The reversal of the vaccine requirement announced April 1 comes in the wake of a new Florida law that will not permit businesses, schools and governments to require proof of vaccinations.

“NSU always follows the letter and spirit of the law and we must do that as the law goes into effect on July 1, 2021,” university president and CEO George L. Hanbury II wrote in a post on the school’s website.

Hanbury wrote that the school is promoting a voluntary vaccination program called NSU Vax Max. The goal is to get every on-campus student vaccinated, but the university has set a threshold of 80 percent before returning “to normalcy,” he wrote. Disclosure of vaccinations is voluntary.

The university has nine locations, including the Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine in Clearwater. In addition the school has campuses in Davie, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Miramar, Orlando, Palm Beach Gardens and Puerto Rico. The university has 6,314 undergraduate students and 14,574 advanced degree students.

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus vaccineNova Southeastern UniversityCOVID-19 Vaccine Passportcollegeseducation
