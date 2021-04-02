News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Nova Southeastern University To Require COVID-19 Vaccine
The private university announced that vaccinations are mandatory by Aug. 1. School officials say they plan to resume full, in-person classroom learning for the fall semester.
Nova Southeastern University will require students and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 when they return to campus in the fall.
Nova Southeastern said it will be the first school in the country to require students and staff to be vaccinated.
In addition to its main campus in Davie, the school has campuses in Clearwater, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Miramar, Orlando, Palm Beach Gardens and Puerto Rico.
The university has 6,314 undergraduate students and 14,574 advanced degree students