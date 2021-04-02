Nova Southeastern University To Require COVID-19 Vaccine

Nova Southeastern University will require students and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 when they return to campus in the fall.

The private university announced that vaccinations are mandatory by Aug. 1.

Nova Southeastern said it will be the first school in the country to require students and staff to be vaccinated.

School officials said they plan to resume full, in-person classroom learning for the fall semester.

In addition to its main campus in Davie, the school has campuses in Clearwater, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Miramar, Orlando, Palm Beach Gardens and Puerto Rico.

The university has 6,314 undergraduate students and 14,574 advanced degree students

