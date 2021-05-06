© 2020 Health News Florida



Florida's Universities Expect Return To 'Pre-COVID Operations'

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service Florida
Published May 6, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT

Public universities expect to increase classroom occupancy to pre-COVID capacity by the 2021-22 academic year, and resume full participation in social and sporting events.

Florida’s state universities are expected to return to pre-coronavirus operations during the upcoming school year, including at athletic and social events, top system officials said Wednesday.

An early evening news release signed by Syd Kitson, chairman of the university system’s Board of Governors, and Marshall Criser, chancellor of the system, said the 12 public universities “expect to increase classroom occupancy to pre-COVID capacity by the 2021-22 academic year and return to pre-COVID operations.

"Further, we anticipate returning to full in-person participation in athletic and social activities on our campuses, including fan participation in stadiums and arenas.”

The announcement did not provide further details.

After the coronavirus pandemic hit Florida in March 2020, university campuses shut down and students were required to take online courses.

Campuses reopened this school year, though universities used a variety of measures to try to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

