Nova Southeastern University held it’s 20th annual Celebration of Excellence Ceremony Saturday night. But this year, the two guests of honor - and the...
Nova Southeastern University is home to a leading research practice for chronic fatigue syndrome. The condition’s full name is myalgic encephalomyelitis...
Nova Southeastern University will soon offer a full service M.D. program, the only one in Broward County. The Davie-based university got preliminary...
In a Broward County hospital-industry battle, an administrative law judge approved a plan to replace Plantation General Hospital with a new facility on…
The new VA Hospital in Orlando will not open by December as originally planned, reports the Orlando Sentinel. Officials with the U.S. Department of…
Virtual visits will be the norm at the state’s newest VA Medical Center. Leaders from the Veterans Health Administration National Simulation Center in…
Nova Southeastern University offers a dental clinic that welcomes patients who have very specialized needs: people with mental illness or a physical…