South Florida Officials Try To Boost COVID Vaccination Rates

Demand is dropping for COVID-19 vaccines, the reason cited by Broward Health for stopping its first-dose vaccinations after Friday. Jackson Health System will do the same later this month. Still, officials have efforts underway to make sure people still get vaccinated.

Florida residents who need help getting to a COVID-19 vaccination site can receive a roundtrip Uber ride, up to $35 in value, when they sign up via the Miami-Dade vaccine site.

If you have transportation, you may visit the state-run vaccination site to schedule an appointment. Many sites no longer require appointments, including TY Park in Hollywood or Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

"Tell somebody you know," said Miami-Dade Commissioner Oliver Gilbert, who's urging people to tell others how they got their shot. "If your circle gets vaccinated and then everyone in your circle gets everyone in their circle vaccinated, you’d be surprised how quickly we’ll get to 80%."

Gilbert is referring to getting 80% of people vaccinated in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Florida has fully immunized a little more than 40% of population.

Officials are also working on door-to-door vaccinations, shots at workplace sites and media campaigns to boost the rates.

"We’re doing it in four languages, with trusted local leaders, in an upbeat, fun campaign that shows it’s simple, it’s easy, it’s the right thing to do," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava about a new effort called "I Did It!" from her county, Broward County and the Health Foundation Of South Florida.

