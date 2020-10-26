-
A recent policy from the School District of Palm Beach County bans homemade desk shields, citing fire codes.
Dr. Howard Pratt, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Community Health of South Florida, has advice on how to step in and support young people who are struggling with difficult emotions and stress.
Four days after Palm Beach County’s public schools reopened, the district reported its first two student coronavirus cases.A student at Palm Beach Gardens…
Goodman Jewish Family Services' disabilities department, called Joshua's Path, has launched a free new program, 'Zoom Together' to create structure and community for adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities during the time of coronavirus closures and scattered re-openings.
Thousands of first responders and survivors of the 9/11 terror attacks living in Florida are facing health problems today. The coronavirus pandemic puts them at higher risk and many are struggling with social isolation.
Some coronavirus restrictions are starting to ease up in parts of South Florida.In Miami-Dade County, restaurants were allowed to welcome back diners to…
A recent New York Times investigation finds the number of young people dying from COVID-19 in Florida is on the rise. Plus, urbanist Richard Florida explains how South Florida's economy needs to evolve to be less dependent on tourism.
Even as his state is a hotbed for COVID-19, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been pushing schools to reopen so parents have the choice of sending children…
Gov. DeSantis Questions Efficacy Of Testing And South Florida's Business Restrictions On Curbing COVFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggests South Florida should join the rest of the state in the second phase of economic recovery efforts. He's also concerned the state has spent too much money on testing asymptomatic young people.
South Florida is on the verge of moving to Phase 2 of reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday.