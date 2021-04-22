South Florida Groups, Officials Taking Vaccines To Homeless, At-Risk Residents

Despite the loosening of COVID-19 vaccine restrictions and a burgeoning number of inoculation sites available to Floridians, some underserved communities still are grappling with inequities in the vaccine rollout.

To combat the issue, four South Florida organizations have partnered with a goal of increasing vaccinations among the homeless and residents most vulnerable in Miami-Dade County.

Starting Thursday morning, hundreds of residents, staff and families will be given COVID-19 vaccinations at Chapman Partnership, which works with those experiencing homelessness and runs two assistance centers to help such people, reports Devoun Cetoute of the Miami Herald.

Meantime, the Palm Beach County Health Care District will head to Riviera Beach as it embarks on a road show that could be dubbed the "Herd Immunity Express," reports Jane Musgrave of The Palm Beach Post.

Mobile units, now key to efforts to get shots in the arms of the 50% of eligible county residents who haven’t sought vaccines, will head to St. George’s Center on Friday and St. James Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday.

The clinics for the homeless, which have been held recently at other locations, offer a glimpse at the district’s new flexible program. More expansive efforts will be possible once the mass vaccination sites are closed at the end of May, officials said.



Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.