Orange County Launches COVID Vaccine Public Safety Campaign

Orange County has launched a public safety campaign to encourage more residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The “I Got My Shot” campaign is a collaboration between Orange County government, the county health department and other partners.

Residents can now add the “I Got My Shot” Facebook frame to their profile photo and the #IGotMyShot hashtag to their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram vaccine selfies.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the goal is to turn local families and individuals into vaccine advocates by giving them a space to tell their vaccine story.

Demings says the reason he got his vaccine is simple:

“I chose to get my shot in order to protect my nearly 99-year-old father and my family and the others who come into my space on a daily basis.”

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says his vaccine story is similarly straightforward:

“I received the vaccine also to help my family and my friends and every person in our community. The vaccine will prevent illness. The vaccine will prevent deaths from the virus.”

In order to reach people in underserved communities, the county has purchased a 24-foot trailer that it has turned into a mobile vaccine clinic.

Up to 300 people can get the Pfizer shot each day out of the clinic.



