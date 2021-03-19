Orange County Will Offer Vaccines To People 40 and Older Starting Monday

Mayor Jerry Demings says Orange County will begin vaccinating people age 40 and older starting Monday at the county Convention Center.

It's unknown at this time if other counties will follow suit.

Demings says the decision came after consulting with nearby Lake, Osceola and Seminole counties and representatives of the White House and the state.

Eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations at @OCCC has been expanded to include FL residents 40+ starting Monday, March 22, 2021 at 9 a.m. Info: https://t.co/Jn3KpoVD73



APPOINTMENTS FOR THIS GROUP WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL MONDAY. pic.twitter.com/TCjeClR94e — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) March 18, 2021

Demings says a high percentage of seniors have already gotten the shot in the county as well as neighboring counties.

Plus, he says the demand for the vaccine is waning at the Orange County Convention Center.

“We have additional capacity at our existing locations that each day we have available supply that is not getting in the arms of individuals.”

Demings says expanding eligibility aligns with the Biden administration’s goal to get shots in the arms of all American adults starting May 1.

He says he doesn’t expect any pushback from the governor as the convention site is no longer being run by the state.

“Told you before, I don’t feel like I have to get permission to be the mayor of Orange County from Tallahassee. We’re going to make decisions in the best interests of our community here. Using our resources, but we do so in partnership with the state.”