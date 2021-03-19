Video: Gainesville Business Creates COVID-19 Tracking Device

Gainesville Business Creates COVID-19 Tracking Device

Tracking COVID-19 cases in big organizations might not be as simple as it seems. A Gainesville business, VOS Systems, found a way to do it.

It developed a device called the AlertTrace, which enables businesses to ensure CDC’s guidelines are being followed while capturing accurate contact tracing data.

VOS is working with the Air Force, Warner Bros., NASA, and other organizations. The Air Force requested about 10,000 AlertTraces.

Richard Allen, VOS' executive director said, “It has been a great gift, really, to be able to do this and to feel like we’re doing something that makes a real difference in terms of keeping people safe.”

VOS Systems started with six people and it grew into a team of 30.

