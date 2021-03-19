© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

FEMA Vaccine Sites Will Transition To Second Dose Only Next Week

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published March 19, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT
031921-miami vaccine car line.jpg

First doses will no longer be available at the federally supported locations.

Federally supported COVID-19 vaccine sites in Florida will stop offering first doses sometime next week and shift to only second doses, officials said Thursday.

This includes the primary sites in Tampa, Miami, Orlando and Jacksonville and FEMA affiliated sites around the state.

“The important message here is if you need a vaccine and you meet the criteria, do not wait,” FEMA spokesman Mike Jachles said at a press conference. “By midweek next week, we will transition to second vaccines only. So you cannot get the first vaccines at the FEMA-supported sites.”

Jachles did not give a specific date on when the transition will occur. It change depending on supply and demand.

Jachles said the original intent of the FEMA sites was to administer first doses of the Moderna or Pfizer shot for three weeks (or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine), then give second doses for another three weeks.

This was to avoid “doubling the allotment, in theory,” he said.

The update comes a day after Gov. Ron DeSantis said shipments to Florida of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines were on hold for near future.

However, after lowering the age requirement to receive the vaccine from 65 to 60 this week, DeSantis said demand had lessened and hoped to soon lower it to 55.

Information from WLRN and news partner the Miami Herald was used in this report.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus vaccineFEMA
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012.
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
Related Content