WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Miami-Dade Resumes Citations For COVID Violations

WLRN 91.3 FM | By WLRN
Published March 19, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT
Woman in face mask
Leon County COVID-19 Information Portal
On Monday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava issued a statement along with the mayors of Broward and Palm Beach criticizing the governor’s order to cancel fines.

Following days of confusion over an emergency order by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Miami-Dade police announced Thursday they will resume fining people who don’t wear masks and violate curfew.

Miami-Dade’s decision comes just three days after Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police, said that officers were no longer fining people who violated county emergency orders, “because the governor pardoned everything.”

On March 10, DeSantis signed an executive order declaring that all fines for violating local COVID-19 orders were canceled.

On Monday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava issued a statement along with the mayors of Broward and Palm Beach counties criticizing the governor’s order.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.
— By Ana Claudia Chacin / The Miami Herald

WLRN
