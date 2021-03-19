Miami-Dade Resumes Citations For COVID Violations

Following days of confusion over an emergency order by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Miami-Dade police announced Thursday they will resume fining people who don’t wear masks and violate curfew.

Miami-Dade’s decision comes just three days after Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police, said that officers were no longer fining people who violated county emergency orders, “because the governor pardoned everything.”

On March 10, DeSantis signed an executive order declaring that all fines for violating local COVID-19 orders were canceled.

On Monday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava issued a statement along with the mayors of Broward and Palm Beach counties criticizing the governor’s order.

