New Coronavirus Cases Declining In Florida While Deaths Remain High

The number of new coronavirus cases in Florida seems to be steadily declining.

The state recorded 4,151 positive tests on Monday. Florida has typically been adding 5,000 to 7,000 cases a day in recent weeks. The last time Florida recorded more than 10,000 cases in a day was Feb. 5.

But the number of deaths reported daily hasn't changed much since the holiday surge. The state added another 161 deaths to its COVID-19 toll on Monday.

Death figures typically lag a few weeks behind cases, so it’s possible the numbers will start to decline later this month if downward trends for new positive tests continue.

On Monday afternoon the nation mourned the loss of 500,000 Americans to COVID-19. More than 30,000 of those deaths occurred in Florida.

While hospitalizations in Florida have declined significantly in the new year, they rose slightly for the first time in a week on Monday. There were 4,175 people hospitalized in the state with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 on Monday afternoon, up 17 from the day before.

Nearly 2.7 million people have received a coronavirus vaccine in Florida. About 1.4 million people statewide have received both doses.

State Totals (as of Monday, Feb. 22):

Positive Tests – 1,872,923

Deaths – 30,595



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 4,151 | Deaths – 161

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 851 | Deaths - 30



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 72,226 | Positivity Rate – 6.82%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Feb. 22: 4,151/161

Feb. 21: 5,065/95

Feb. 20: 7,280/125

Feb. 19: 6,683/224

Feb. 18: 5,117/166

Feb. 17: 7,342/165

Feb. 16: 6,297/225

Feb. 15: 3,615/159

Feb. 14: 5,436/96

Feb. 13: 7,515/118

Feb. 12: 7,617/190

Feb. 11: 8,525/180

Feb. 10: 7,537/165

Feb. 9: 7,023/239

