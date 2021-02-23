© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

New Coronavirus Cases Declining In Florida While Deaths Remain High

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published February 23, 2021 at 7:30 AM EST
While the number of new coronavirus cases in Florida seems to be steadily declining since the holiday surge, deaths reported each day remain high for the most part.
The number of new coronavirus cases in Florida seems to be steadily declining.

The state recorded 4,151 positive tests on Monday. Florida has typically been adding 5,000 to 7,000 cases a day in recent weeks. The last time Florida recorded more than 10,000 cases in a day was Feb. 5.

But the number of deaths reported daily hasn't changed much since the holiday surge. The state added another 161 deaths to its COVID-19 toll on Monday.

Death figures typically lag a few weeks behind cases, so it’s possible the numbers will start to decline later this month if downward trends for new positive tests continue.

On Monday afternoon the nation mourned the loss of 500,000 Americans to COVID-19. More than 30,000 of those deaths occurred in Florida.

While hospitalizations in Florida have declined significantly in the new year, they rose slightly for the first time in a week on Monday. There were 4,175 people hospitalized in the state with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 on Monday afternoon, up 17 from the day before.

Nearly 2.7 million people have received a coronavirus vaccine in Florida. About 1.4 million people statewide have received both doses.

State Totals (as of Monday, Feb. 22):

  • Positive Tests – 1,872,923
  • Deaths – 30,595


Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 4,151 | Deaths – 161

  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 851 | Deaths - 30


Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 72,226 | Positivity Rate – 6.82%


ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Feb. 22: 4,151/161
  • Feb. 21: 5,065/95
  • Feb. 20: 7,280/125
  • Feb. 19: 6,683/224
  • Feb. 18: 5,117/166
  • Feb. 17: 7,342/165
  • Feb. 16: 6,297/225
  • Feb. 15: 3,615/159
  • Feb. 14: 5,436/96
  • Feb. 13: 7,515/118
  • Feb. 12: 7,617/190
  • Feb. 11: 8,525/180
  • Feb. 10: 7,537/165
  • Feb. 9: 7,023/239

Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF's public affairs show. She's also a reporter for WUSF's Health News Florida project.
