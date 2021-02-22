© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Women Accused Of Falsifying Age To Get Vaccine In Orlando

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published February 22, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST
A deputy told the women they were "lucky not to get arrested." Image: OCSO video
Orange County Sheriff's Office
A deputy told the women they were "lucky not to get arrested."

The “grannies” episode has become national news, but body cam video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows the women, ages 34 and 44, weren’t really wearing much of a costume.

Orange County’s health director, Dr. Raul Pino, says vaccine demand is so high that people are faking old age to get the shots.

Pino says two young women came to the Orange County Convention Center “dressed up as grannies” for their second doses.

Both had masks. The driver also had a face shield. She wore a knit gray bonnet and maroon sweater. The other woman wore a black sweater over a Minnie Mouse shirt.

Sheriff’s officials say they had registered using bogus dates of birth.

So they got a scolding Wednesday from am unidentified deputy at the scene.

“You know what you have done?” he said. “You’ve stolen a vaccine from somebody that needs it more than you. And now you’re not going to get your second one.”

Another deputy issued a trespass warning, telling the women they were “lucky not to get arrested.”

Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

