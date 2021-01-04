© 2020 Health News Florida
Leon County Health Department Announces COVID-19 Vaccines For Seniors

WFSU | By Lynn Hatter
Published January 4, 2021 at 8:28 AM EST
The Leon County Health Department is offering the two-dose Moderna vaccine, administered in two doses, 28 days apart.

The vaccines will be administered at the health department's main building at 2695 Municipal Way, Tallahassee. Residents must call to make an appointment.

The Leon County Health Department is offering drive-thru vaccinations for people 65 and older along with high-risk frontline healthcare workers.

The vaccines will be administered at the department's main building at 2695 Municipal Way, Tallahassee. Residents must call the department at (850) 404-6300 and choose option 1 to make an appointment.


The department said this past week it was experiencing phone outages due to the high volume of calls coming in.

“We have been waiting for the arrival of a vaccine since the pandemic began. I am confident this vaccine and the others in development will stop the spread of the virus and save lives,” Claudia Blackburn, the Leon County health officer, said in a department press release.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents will need to bring government-issued IDs.

Copyright 2021 WFSU.

Lynn Hatter
Lynn Hatter is a Florida A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lynn has served as reporter/producer for WFSU since 2007 with education and health care issues as her key coverage areas. She is an award-winning member of the Capital Press Corps and has participated in the NPR Kaiser Health News Reporting Partnership and NPR Education Initiative. When she’s not working, Lynn spends her time watching sci-fi and action movies, writing her own books, going on long walks through the woods, traveling and exploring antique stores. Follow Lynn Hatter on Twitter: @HatterLynn.
See stories by Lynn Hatter
