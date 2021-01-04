Leon County Health Department Announces COVID-19 Vaccines For Seniors

The Leon County Health Department is offering drive-thru vaccinations for people 65 and older along with high-risk frontline healthcare workers.

The vaccines will be administered at the department's main building at 2695 Municipal Way, Tallahassee. Residents must call the department at (850) 404-6300 and choose option 1 to make an appointment.



The department said this past week it was experiencing phone outages due to the high volume of calls coming in.

“We have been waiting for the arrival of a vaccine since the pandemic began. I am confident this vaccine and the others in development will stop the spread of the virus and save lives,” Claudia Blackburn, the Leon County health officer, said in a department press release.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents will need to bring government-issued IDs.

The department is offering the two-dose Moderna vaccine, administered in two doses, 28 days apart.

