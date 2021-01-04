In Duval, COVID Vaccines Available By Appointment For Ages 65 And Older

Duval County residents 65 and older and health care workers with direct exposure to patients can call the health department to get vaccinated against coronavirus.



The Department of Health in Duval announced this past week that vaccines would be available to those groups by appointment only by calling (904) 253-1140 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Callers may be on hold "longer than normal." Appointments cannot be made online.

Anyone who doesn't fall into the two categories should "stay tuned for information on when you will be able to get vaccinated," a health department spokeswoman said.

Some things to keep in mind when making an appointment:



Proof of residency is required at the appointment (i.e. a driver's license, utility bill or other form of identification that displays home address).

Face masks and social distancing are required during the appointment.

There are no restrooms available during the appointment.



