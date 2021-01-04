Heavy Demand In Hillsborough Snarls Registration For COVID-19 Vaccinations

Hillsborough County began accepting appointments for senior citizens wanting a coronavirus vaccine on Monday morning, and high demand is causing problems with the registration website and phone lines.

"Due to an overwhelming response, the external registration system and phone line are experiencing service interruptions. You can continue to attempt to make an appointment or try again at a later time," the county tweeted shortly after the registration began at 9 a.m.

The county also tweeted: "Please expect continued delays when attempting to make an appointment as work continues to mitigate the technical issues."

UPDATE: Appointments are still available. Due to high demand, the external registration system and phone center are experiencing service interruptions. Please expect continued delays when attempting to make an appointment as work continues to mitigate the technical issues. — #HillsboroughCares (@HillsboroughFL) January 4, 2021

Appointments can be made online at HCCOVID19Shot.as.me starting at 9 a.m. Monday or by calling 888-755-2822 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The vaccinations for people 65 and older will start Wednesday.

About 1,500 doses will be distributed at four sites across the county:

North: University Mall (parking lot) 2200 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, FL 33612 (opening Thursday)

South: Vance Vogel Sports Complex 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road, Gibsonton, FL 33534 (opening Thursday)

East: Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds 2700 W. Risk St., Plant City, FL 33563 (opening Wednesday)

West: Ed Radice Sports Complex 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa, FL 33626 (opening Wednesday)



Appointments are mandatory to get the first of two vaccine injections. There will be no vaccines for residents without appointments, and there is no waiting list.

The county expects new, but limited, vaccine supplies weekly from the state and will make appointments available based on that supply.

In Sarasota and Manatee counties, appointments for vaccines are being gobbled up quickly. The Herald Tribune reports that 800 new spots in Sarasota were taken just 30 minutes after it started accepting appointments on Sunday.

Last week, more than 3,500 doses of the coronavirus were made available in both Manatee and Sarasota County. The Herald Tribune says both counties report quickly reached capacity for the shots available.

Hillsborough County has also issued a video about the vaccine distribution:

