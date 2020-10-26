-
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will be giving $1.5 million to Florida A&M University to create a separate COVID-19 testing and processing laboratory facility for its students, faculty, and staff.
The Capital City's Planned Parenthood clinic becomes a provider for lgbtq health services.
Florida A&M University’s Developmental Research School is sending students home for two weeks after several positive cases of COVID-19 on its campus.
Florida State University president John Thrasher sent a statement via email to students Friday. In it, he thanks those who have been wearing face…
Bars throughout Florida are opening their doors this week for full service. In an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the state government had limited bars without a restaurant license to serving alcohol for off-premise drinking only. That rule has been repealed, but getting by in the meantime has been hard for a few Tallahassee establishments.
Florida State University has investigated some 45 students for violating the school's COVID-19 safety rules. The university has come under scrutiny for the behavior of some students who've flouted safety protocols.
State officials sounded the foghorn Monday to let bars serve on premise alcohol again, but Blaise Gainey reports for many Florida establishments, it wasn’t much of a change. Bars throughout Leon County have been using a work around that allowed them to operate as restaurants.
In the state's poorest ZIP code, 32304 in Tallahassee, low-income residents live side-by-side with college students. That's raising concerns since local…
As the pandemic changes its day-to-day operations, a new executive director takes over the eleven-county agency.
Florida A&M University has gotten approval to ramp up testing at its COVID-19 testing site. This comes after several consecutive days of reaching maximum…