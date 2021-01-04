Where, How To Make COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment In South Florida

Updated Jan. 11, 2021

Vaccinations against COVID-19 are underway in South Florida. And local medical centers and governmental agencies have started inoculating patients. The individual centers and agencies all have different requirements and criteria for who can receive the vaccines.

Here is information and where and how people can make appointments to received the vaccines and information on what they'll need to complete the process. Already some state and local governmental agencies, and the medical centers themselves, are experiencing overwhelming demand so officials have stressed patience when trying to make an appointment.

Health experts have also stressed that mask wearing and social distancing are just as important even as the vaccination process begins in Florida.

We will be updating this site as more venues announce appointment openings and additional details.

BROWARD

Broward Department of Health

The county health department will begin offering drive-thru vaccinations, at sites across the county, starting Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

Appointments can be made by , which began to crash shortly after initially launching due to demand and interest in vaccinations.

These sites will host drive-thru vaccinations starting Sunday, Jan. 3:

Tradewinds Park

3600 W Sample Rd.

Coconut Creek, FL 33066

Sunday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vista View Park

4001 SW 142nd Ave.

Davie, FL 33330

Sunday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 5:

Markham Park

16001 W State Road 84

Sunrise, FL 33326

Sunday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Broward Health Medical Center

NOTE: The center has announced, as of Dec. 30 it has reached capacity through February and will not be accepting new appointments.

The medical center is vaccinating people 65 and older, as well as health care providers and their staff, including physical therapists, speech pathologists, dentists and also EMS workers. Patients will get the Moderna vaccine and only need proof of age to qualify. They will not be asked about place of residence or citizenship status.

For an appointment, call (954) 759-7500 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



MIAMI-DADE

Mount Sinai Medical Center

The medical center is accepting people 75 and older. Patients must bring a government-issued ID (like a driver’s license) or passport to their appointment.

For an appointment, call (305) 674-2312 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visit their website for more information.

Jackson Memorial Hospital

Jackson Health System will receive nearly 15,000 more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate people 65 and older in Miami-Dade County.

First, Jackson will reach out to about 10,000 patients who are 65 and older and receiving ongoing care at Jackson. They include organ transplant and heart surgery patients.

Starting the week of Jan. 4, Jackson will open an online platform for Miami-Dade County resident age 65 or older to request a vaccination appointment, then they will receive a call back with an appointment.

Miami-Dade Countywide

Miami-Dade has launched a dedicated landing page with information on vaccination sites and who is currently eligible to make an appointment.

PALM BEACH

People who are 65 and older can call to make appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The county division of the Florida Department of Health hasn't finalized locations for the vaccinations but the process began in Delray Beach this past week at a retirement community.

For an appointment, call (561) 625-5180 or see the department's website for more information.

ACROSS SOUTH FLORIDA

Cleveland Clinic Florida

Cleveland Clinic Florida is offering vaccinations to their patients who are 65 and older.

The vaccine will also be available to:

Patients with certain high-risk medical conditions at risk of severe illness from COVID-19, including patients with conditions like obesity, cancer, COPD, heart conditions, sickle cell disease, pregnancy, and Type 2 diabetes.

Hospitalized patients who meet criteria and are being discharged from the hospital.

Community health care providers and first-responders.



In Broward and Palm Beach, call call (954) 659-5950 to schedule an appointment.



The center's call hours:

Monday, Jan. 4, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 5, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Cleveland Clinic locations in Broward and Palm Beach counties:

Broward

Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital

Jagelman Conference Center

2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd.

Weston 33331

Hours: 8 a.m. - Noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

Palm Beach

Tomsich Health and Medical Center

525 Okeechobee Blvd.

Rosemary Square offices, first floor

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Hours: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

Visit the website for more information.

