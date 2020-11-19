Five Florida Hospitals Will Be Among First To Store COVID-19 Vaccine

The new COVID-19 vaccine — not yet approved for use — is on its way to five Florida hospitals.

The hospitals will store the vaccine while they wait for final approval from the Food and Drug Administration, officials said Wednesday. The vaccine stored by hospitals will be whichever is approved first, possibly Pfizer’s.

The hospitals are Tampa General Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, AdventHealth Orlando and UF Health Jacksonville.

The first vaccines would start arriving in mid-December and another shipment is expected in January.

- Lisa J. Huriash / The South Florida Sun Sentinel

Read more from WLRN news partner The South Florida Sun Sentinel.