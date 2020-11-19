© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Five Florida Hospitals Will Be Among First To Store COVID-19 Vaccine

Health News Florida | By WLRN
Published November 19, 2020 at 9:02 AM EST
Jackson Hospital Miami
Facebook
Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami will be among the first five hospitals across Florida to store the vaccine while they wait for final approval to use it, officials said Wednesday.

The first vaccines would start arriving in mid-December and another shipment is expected in January.

The new COVID-19 vaccine — not yet approved for use — is on its way to five Florida hospitals.

The hospitals will store the vaccine while they wait for final approval from the Food and Drug Administration, officials said Wednesday. The vaccine stored by hospitals will be whichever is approved first, possibly Pfizer’s.

The hospitals are Tampa General Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, AdventHealth Orlando and UF Health Jacksonville.

The first vaccines would start arriving in mid-December and another shipment is expected in January.

- Lisa J. Huriash / The South Florida Sun Sentinel

Read more from WLRN news partner The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronavirushospitalsvaccinecoronavirus vaccineTampa General HospitalJackson Memorial HospitalUF Health JacksonvilleAdventHealthMemorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood
WLRN
Related Content