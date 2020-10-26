-
Florida health officials are continuing to monitor the spread of coronavirus. According to the Florida Department of Health, 264 people are currently...
Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital got hundreds of millions in Medicaid dollars that it shouldn’t have received between 2010 and 2014, auditors say, and…
A top Florida health official on Monday disagreed with the findings of a draft federal audit that contends the state overpaid hundreds of millions of…
A state appeals court Wednesday cleared the way for a lawsuit stemming from injuries suffered by a psychiatric patient who was beaten by another patient…
Siding with the University of Miami, an appeals court Wednesday upheld the constitutionality of a 2011 state law designed to shield some medical schools…
Brad Clorie drove three hours from Kissimmee, Florida to attend the 100th birthday celebration of Jackson Health System on Monday—and for good reason. ...
Time is one of the biggest factors in treating strokes — and a group of South Florida researchers say they’ve found a way to buy stroke patients more...
Hospitals keep a list of what they charge for health care. But if you have insurance, that charge may have nothing to do with what your insurance company…
After getting turned down by the state Agency for Health Care Administration, Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami-Dade County is taking its proposal for…
The story of Maria Huaman has set off a score of comments online, criticizing everything from Jackson Memorial Hospital to the organ transplant process....