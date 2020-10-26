-
Dr. Peggy Duggan will take over as Tampa General's executive vice president and chief medical officer on Jan. 24.
-
NPR has learned federal agencies collect and analyze this information in detail but don't share it with the public. The documents list Tampa General among hospitals over 90% ICU capacity.
-
The Florida House speaker on Tuesday called into question the state’s COVID-19 death toll, warning that it was based on compromised data and used a…
-
In a little more than a month, the doors of the Florida Capitol are scheduled to swing open as 160 legislators get back to work in Tallahassee.The looming…
-
The Florida Senate is bringing in a team from Tampa General Hospital to help determine how to safely hold committee meetings and the 2021 legislative…
-
A new partnership that provides free COVID-19 testing to Hillsborough County Public School staff could leave out some vulnerable employees.To get the free…
-
Of the $175 billion in federal CARES Act funding for hospitals that serve the nation's poorest people, about $50 billion has yet to be allocated. Those...
-
Congress, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, set aside $13 billion to help safety-net hospitals that treat a majority of poor, elderly and disabled…
-
Tampa General Hospita l and the University of South Florida have created a new organization with goals of integrating patient care, education, and...
-
As Florida’s coronavirus cases break national records, health workers say they’re feeling the strain. While most hospitals still have room to take in...