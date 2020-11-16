© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Publix, Winn-Dixie, CVS, Walgreens Among Stores Set To Carry COVID-19 Vaccine

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published November 16, 2020 at 8:39 AM EST
vaccine.jpg

Retail pharmacies would be part of a third phase of distribution in Florida. HHS Secretary Alex Azar says ensuring access and affordability is a top priority.

The federal Department of Health and Human Services has announced a list of distribution partners nationwide who are committed to administering a coronavirus vaccine, when it has been approved.

In Florida, the list of companies announced to distribute a vaccine when it becomes available include:

  • Costco Wholesale clubs
  • CVS Pharmacy
  • Harveys
  • Publix
  • Kroger
  • Food Lion
  • Sam's Club
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart
  • Winn-Dixie

“Ensuring access and affordability of the COVID-19 vaccine for all Americans is a top priority for the Trump Administration,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a news release. “We are leveraging the existing private sector infrastructure to get safe and effective vaccines supported by Operation Warp Speed into communities and into arms as quickly as possible with no out-of-pocket costs.”

In October, the Florida Department of Health outlined plans to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations for front-line workers, first responders and long-term care facilities. A second phase would include county health departments opening mass vaccination clinics. Retail pharmacies would be part of third phase.

The Food and Drug Administration has yet to approve a vaccine for distribution.

Last week, Pfizer announced that its experimental vaccine was found to be more than 90% effective — exceeding the FDA's minimum effectiveness bar of 50%. On Monday, Moderna said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective. Still, more data is needed before the FDA permits distribution.

