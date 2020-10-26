-
Publix, Target and CVS are joining Walmart and a growing list of retail chains nationwide that are requiring customers to wear face masks.
-
Walmart and Sam's Club, as well as Kroger, join a growing list of retailers making masks mandatory in stores. The National Retail Federation is urging all stores to adopt the same policy.
-
The retailer also plans to distribute masks and gloves to workers and add one-way aisles. The company continues to urge shoppers to be "prudent" in stocking up on toilet paper and other supplies.
-
Walmart says it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its namesake stores and Sam's Clubs following a string illnesses and deaths related to vaping...
-
Walmart says it will discontinue the sale of handgun ammunition and also publicly request that customers refrain from openly carrying firearms in stores...
-
Walmart Inc., the nation’s largest private employer, is worried that too many of its workers are having health conditions misdiagnosed, leading to…
-
Under pressure from investors, the private equity fund that owned the maker of the assault rifle used by Adam Lanza in the massacre in Newtown last Friday…