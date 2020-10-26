-
Another batch of hand sanitizer recalls came down Friday, all of which were among the recent additions that pushed the FDA’s Do Not Use hand sanitizer...
Publix, Target and CVS are joining Walmart and a growing list of retail chains nationwide that are requiring customers to wear face masks.
Publix will return to its normal hours of operation starting Saturday, another indication that businesses across the state are continuing the process of...
Publix says it will buy fresh produce and milk from Florida farmers and southeastern dairies and donate the staples to food banks.
Publix has announced that it will begin requiring all store emplyees to wear face coverings beginning on Monday, April 20.
Major retailers, credit card companies and technology companies have been busy rolling out payment systems that don’t require any touching, with...
Publix will now allow some of its workers to wear personal protective equipment while on duty, Maria Brous, director of communications for the grocer,...
Grocery giants Publix and Winn-Dixie say they will begin installing plexiglass barriers at the cash registers to protect its workers and customers from...
Publix is shortening its store hours to give employees time to restock shelves and clean its locations due to coronavirus demand.
The planned closing of a Publix in the Gateway Town Center on Jacksonville’s Northside in late December is expected to turn the neighborhood into a food...