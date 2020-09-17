Alleged COVID-19 Rule Breakers Face Investigations From FSU

Florida State University has investigated some 45 students for violating the school's COVID-19 safety rules. The university has come under scrutiny for the behavior of some students who've flouted safety protocols.

The university says it can't disclose which students and what rules they may have violated due to federal student privacy laws. Punishment for violating school rules includes reprimands, getting kicked out of dorms, suspension, and expulsion. FSU officials say most of the cases were reported through the university's website and encourages students to continue using it. An Instagram account, maskupfsu calls people out for not wearing masks by posting pictures and videos of maskless students.

