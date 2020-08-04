© 2020 Health News Florida
Health Providers Get More Time To Seek Federal Aid

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published August 4, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT
child at doctor's office getting a bandaid
CDC
The money is part of an effort by the federal government to provide assistance to medical providers during the COVID pandemic.

A deadline to apply for additional funds has been extended to Aug. 28 for health care providers who take part in Medicaid and the federal Children’s Health Insurance Program.

The money is part of an effort by the federal government to provide assistance to medical providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced two additional funding opportunities beginning the week of Aug. 10 for providers that participate in the Medicare program and didn’t receive money in an earlier distribution.

In addition, the agency said providers affected by changes in ownership can apply for relief funds beginning the week of Aug. 10, though the government will require documentation showing the changes in ownership.

The agency also said in a news release that it is considering future funding opportunities for physicians who don't participate in Medicare or Medicaid and for health care providers who were new entrants into the market when the pandemic hit.

