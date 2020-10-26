CHIP program

-
A deadline to apply for additional funds has been extended to Aug. 28 for health care providers who take part in Medicaid and the federal Children’s…
A brief, partial shutdown of the federal government ended Monday, as the Senate and House approved legislation that would keep federal dollars flowing…
A top Republican state senator is warning that Florida will not able to keep a major children’s health-insurance program running if Congress doesn’t…
With money for Florida's subsidized children's health-insurance program due to run out in a matter of weeks, the state has not warned the parents of…
Last week, Colorado became the first state to notify families that children who receive health insurance through the Children’s Health Insurance Program…
Congress finally seems ready to take action on the Children’s Health Insurance Program after funding lapsed Sept. 30.Before the deadline, lawmakers were…
More than 67,000 Florida children gained health insurance coverage last year with the full implementation of the Affordable Care Act, according to a…
Florida Healthy Kids Corporation is blaming President Obama's health care law after notifying parents that health insurance premiums will increase for…