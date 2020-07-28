© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

In Rush To Spend $474 Million From CARES, Miami-Dade Cuts Money For City COVID Relief

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Douglas Hanks
AARON LEIBOWITZ
Published July 28, 2020 at 8:50 AM EDT
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Miami-Dade cities may sue for a larger share of a $474 million pool of federal COVID relief dollars that county commissioners have been racing to allocate to charities, businesses and residents across the county.

The administration of Mayor Carlos Gimenez this month slashed a planned $135 million allocation to cities to just $30 million, inflaming an already tense stand-off over how much of the federal CARES Act should be spent at the municipal level and how much should be distributed by Miami-Dade.

“This is going to be a class-action lawsuit,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said after addressing county commissioners during his allotted two minutes in Monday’s online meeting of the board with the authority to spend the federal dollars. Suarez called the county’s latest $30 million earmark for the county’s 34 cities “grossly unfair” and robbing municipalities of the ability to set spending priorities at the most local of levels.

To read more, visit our news partner at the Miami Herald.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News FloridaMiami-DadeCARES ActCOVID-19Coronavirus
Douglas Hanks
AARON LEIBOWITZ
Related Content