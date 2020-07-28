© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Orange Co. Health Officer: Virus Data Pointing In Right Direction

Health News Florida | By Matthew Peddie / WMFE
Published July 28, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT
Dr Raul Pino
Orange County Government
Dr. Raul Pino, with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said hospitalizations are trending down for the first time since late May.

Orange County’s coronavirus numbers are starting to trend in the right direction, according to the county’s health officer.

As of Monday, Orange had 27,393 cases, the most of any county in Central Florida.

Still, Dr. Raul Pino, with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said the recovery rate has improved, from the “high 60s [percent]” last week to 79 percent. He said hospitalizations are trending down for the first time since late May, and the positivity rate is also declining.

“We are pleased to see that our data is starting to trend in the right direction, and the support of our community is paying off,” Pino said. “This is not the time to relax in any way, even though there are some positive signs in the data.”

Pino said one data point that lags behind the others is the death rate. As of Monday, 174 people have died from COVID-19 in Orange County.

Tags

Health News FloridaOrlandoFlorida Department of HealthCOVID-19CoronavirusOrange County
Related Content