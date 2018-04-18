© 2020 Health News Florida
The hepatitis C test requires a simple finger prick to draw blood.
University Of Florida Researcher Finds New Ways To Determine Whether A Patient Will Suffer From Chro

Health News Florida | By By Daniell Prieur
Published April 18, 2018 at 7:40 AM EDT
Doctors can use a new tool to predict whether a patient will have chronic pain.

A University of Florida researcher and his team have developed a new tool to help doctors predict whether their patients are at risk of chronic pain. 

UF’s Jason Beneciuk says the screening tool asks a simple question about the patient’s overall health, including their mental health and other symptoms they might be experiencing.

“Physical therapy is a non-pharmacological treatment approach it’s associated with a very low degree of risk and harm, some of the other interventions out there, opioids in particular are associated with a higher level of risk.”

Beneciuk says his team found more than a quarter of patients who had poorer overall health, including depression and anxiety, experienced persistent pain and would benefit from more long-term management instead of opioids.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says sales of opioids have quadrupled in the United States, with some states writing prescriptions at a rate three times that of others.

