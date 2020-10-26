-
Dr. Howard Pratt, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Community Health of South Florida, has advice on how to step in and support young people who are struggling with difficult emotions and stress.
Mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been profound, researchers find. Nearly 25% of Americans are depressed, particularly those who have low incomes and have lost a job or a loved one.
Members of the state's Suicide Prevention Coordinating Council say the pandemic will likely increase how many people will die this year. The group is drafting recommendations to help people in crisis.
The suicide of a construction worker in 2014 became a pivotal event for the Denver-based company that employed him. The death led management to make mental health care a part of the workplace culture.
Spravato, a nasal spray of the anesthetic ketamine, has been shown to help people with major depression. Now studies show it can relieve depressive symptoms in people actively considering suicide.
Changing how the mind reacts to pain can reduce the discomfort experienced, according to scientists who study brain pathways that regulate pain. A new type of therapy aims to enhance that effect.
These job-based programs can motivate employees to make some changes in behavior, research finds, but they don't seem to move the dial on workers' health status or employer spending on health care.
Scientists are learning how the party drug ketamine relieves depression so quickly — and why its effects fade over time.
The decades-long Framingham Heart Study in Massachusetts, which started in 1948 and is still going, paved the way for a lot of what we know about heart...
A new study shows a rise in depression and stress among young people parallels the growth in smartphone and social media use.