A free at-home medication disposal program is looking to address opioid overdoses, which have spiked across the country since the coronavirus pandemic…
The study shows the long-term effects of opioid use by NFL players, even after their careers have ended.
A rise in drug overdose deaths is putting doctors and dentists back under scrutiny for ignoring federal safety guidelines. Simple solutions could include prescribing weaker opioids or fewer pills.
If the state wants to continue efforts at current levels to curb opioid abuse, it will need to find about $76 million, members of a Senate health-care…
Researchers say chronic pain patients can feel suicidal or risk overdose when taken off medication too quickly. The warnings seek to course-correct after doctors felt pressured to taper drugs rapidly.
Dr. Joel Smithers was convicted in May of more than 800 federal counts of illegal drug distribution. He was facing life in prison and a $200 million fine. The court ordered him to pay $86,000.
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma reached a tentative deal Wednesday with about half the states and thousands of local governments over its role in the...
Around 20% of U.S. adults live with chronic pain. Medical schools traditionally haven't dedicated much time to teaching about pain and pain control, but one top school now has a mandatory course.
Washington Post journalist Scott Higham says recently released evidence shows the drug industry purposely shipped big quantities of opioids to communities without regard for how they were being used.
Florida nurse anesthetists have come out in strong support of a new law meant to curb opioid abuse and slammed doctors for “questioning” the logistics of…