-
Researchers found that kratom tea alleviated some withdrawal symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, in morphine-addicted mice.
-
A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the conviction and sentence of a former Indialantic physician who was accused of prescribing excessive amounts of…
-
The study shows the long-term effects of opioid use by NFL players, even after their careers have ended.
-
The coronavirus pandemic is making it more difficult to address the opioid epidemic, which the U.S. has been struggling with for years.
-
The federal government has waived a law that required an in-person doctor's visit before patients could be prescribed drugs that quell withdrawal symptoms. That's a boon for patients, counselors say.
-
Florida is part of a national settlement with generic drug manufacturer Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, which has tentatively agreed to pay $1.6 billion to…
-
A Senate panel on Wednesday approved blunting a broadly written 2019 opioid law that left many Florida physicians confused. The Senate Rules Committee…
-
A House committee on Thursday approved a bill that would carve out hospice services and treatment provided in hospital critical-care units or emergency…
-
Eilene Zimmerman didn't learn of her ex-husband's addiction to cocaine and opioids until after his death. "This had happened in front of us, and we hadn't recognized it," she says.
-
John Kapoor, the former billionaire who founded drugmaker Insys Therapeutics, is among the executives to be sentenced for racketeering.