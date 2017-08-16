Former Correctional Officers Linked To KKK Convicted In Murder Plot To Kill Black Inmate

Credit MGN Online

Three former Florida correctional officers linked to the Ku Klux Klan have been convicted of first degree murder for planning to murder a black inmate in North Central Florida.

For about a year, Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office has been working with the FBI to prosecute the former prison guards recently found guilty of plotting to kill a black inmate. All involved also were a part of the KKK.

“We covered a trial with the KKK. That’s important because people need to know…it was horrific! I mean, members of the Department of Corrections, guards—two current and one former—conspired to murder a black inmate, after he was released from prison. But, I’m saying, ‘racism, violence, hate is still thriving. It’s horrible, and it’s got to stop. Everyone needs to come out with the strongest statements possible against the hatred in this country right now.’”

Unbeknownst to David Moran, Charles Newcomb, and Thomas Driver, the person they hired to kill the inmate in 2015 was an FBI informant, who recorded their conversation. The murder plot was in retaliation for a fight between the inmate and Driver, a correctional officer at the time.

While a Columbia County jury found Moran and Newcomb guilty, Driver already pleaded guilty in March and was sentenced to four years in prison.

