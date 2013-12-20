© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Which FL Lawmakers Took Subsidy?

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published December 20, 2013 at 10:27 AM EST
Dennis_Ross.jpg

Most lawmakers aren’t going the way of Rep. Dennis Ross, R-Lakeland, who has purchased a private health insurance plan and rejected a subsidy to buy coverage on the federal marketplace created under the Affordable Care Act. 

As the Tampa Bay Times reports, the subsidy pays for up to 75 percent of premiums for members of Congress.  The perk became a target in the political fight over the implementation of the law.  

Many Florida Republican lawmakers who previously criticized the federal health law have decided to accept their employer subsidy to help pay for their health plan, including tea party favorite Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Gainesville, Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Palm Harbor, Rep. Ander Crenshaw, R-Jacksonville and Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Sarasota.

