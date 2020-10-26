-
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed 38 bills, including a controversial measure that will make it harder for groups and citizens to put proposed…
Susana Matta Valdivieso was hiding in a dark classroom when a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
More than fifty people gathered at the Leon County Public Library Monday evening to talk about combating the opioid crisis. The epidemic hasn’t hit Leon...
This story has been updated. Two state lawmakers visited the Jackson Plaza Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Miami Monday to lead a roundtable...
Republicans are once again threatening to defund Planned Parenthood. They've tried and failed before, but they could have new momentum this time around with control of the House, Senate and the White House.
In the workers comp system, employees agree not to sue when they get hurt and their bosses agree to pay medical bills and lost wages. German Chancellor...
With more and more locally transmitted Zika cases in Florida, a bipartisan group of state House lawmakers are joining together to ask for federal help...
Most lawmakers aren’t going the way of Rep. Dennis Ross, R-Lakeland, who has purchased a private health insurance plan and rejected a subsidy to buy…
Republicans and Democrats in Florida's Legislature are at an impasse over whether to expand Medicaid. In order to pressure the Republican leadership to hold another vote, Democrats have invoked a rule requiring all bills to be read aloud in the entirety before they're voted on. In this post-Siri world, Republicans have plugged the bills into an electronic reader, dubbed Mary, who's reading t he bills at double speed to a chamber full of bored legislators.
An editorial from the Tampa Tribune says lawmakers should seize the best deal and approve the expansion of Medicaid, because expansion or not, there will…