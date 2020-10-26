-
But a top aide to Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted that she spoke to the treasury secretary Wednesday about a standalone measure to help airlines. A previous attempt to do this failed amid GOP opposition.
-
Earlier Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell urged more congressional action to help the economy recover from the recession caused by the pandemic.
-
Updated at 1:37 p.m. ETAmid criticism from Democrats that politics may be guiding decisions at the nation's top health agencies, the commissioner of the…
-
Federal unemployment money has been cut off for nearly two months. Congress hasn't worked out a deal to send more help, and the fight over a Supreme Court nominee could make that harder.
-
A flurry of executive actions from the president aim to provide pandemic relief to millions of cash-trapped Americans. But how effective will they be and how likely are they to face legal challenges?
-
The administration awarded a contract for a COVID-19 database to TeleTracking Technologies using a process reserved for innovative research. Its CEO had links to the New York real estate world.
-
After days of delays, congressional Republicans unveiled their $1 trillion proposal for a fifth wave of pandemic relief. Democrats are not on board — signaling tough negotiations ahead.
-
Congress is facing a deadline to extend unemployment benefits for people out of work due to the pandemic. Those payments have made a big impact in Florida.
-
Senators have a partial deal with the White House, including $105 billion for schools and $16 billion for testing. But they are still discussing unemployment aid and need broader talks with Democrats.
-
Twenty-one Republican governors sent a letter this week to congressional leaders arguing that businesses, health care workers and schools need lawsuit…