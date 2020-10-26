-
President Donald Trump's administration has ended Affordable Care Act contracts that brought assistance into libraries, businesses and urban neighborhoods…
There are many recommendations for preventive care in the health law. Services recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force have to be provided…
As the April 15 tax deadline nears, people who got help paying for health insurance under President Barack Obama's law are seeing the direct effect on…
Solid economic growth will help the federal budget deficit shrink this year to its lowest level since President Barack Obama took office, according to…
The average monthly premiums for Affordable Care Act "silver plans" increased by double digits in most Florida counties for 2015, according to an…
Republican lawmakers in Florida and Texas snubbed the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion for adults, but their states did broaden the program this…
Most lawmakers aren’t going the way of Rep. Dennis Ross, R-Lakeland, who has purchased a private health insurance plan and rejected a subsidy to buy…
Far from the glitz of South Beach or the tourist mecca of the Magic Kingdom is northern Florida. Information about the Affordable Care Act can be hard to come by for residents, many of whom are working poor and could benefit from the law.
US Rep. Ted Yoho of Florida, one of the Tea Party Republicans trying to strangle the health law, compared those in his coalition to “Rosa Parks, Lech…
Opponents of the Affordable Care Act rallied hundreds of conservatives at a Tampa hotel Wednesday night with a call for the Republican House to strip…