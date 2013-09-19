Governor Touts Jobs From Obamacare

HealthPlan Services is bringing 1,000 new jobs to Florida, in part because the company says it will pick up a lot of new customers from the Affordable Care Act, the Tampa Tribune reports. Gov. Rick Scott, one of the most ardent opponents of the health law, was on hand to praise the company for adding new jobs in Florida. As the Tampa Bay Business Journal reports, the company was offered $2.5 million in state and local incentives to expand its Tampa headquarters.