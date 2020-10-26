-
A program pushed by former Gov. Rick Scott to help people compare prices and shop for medical procedures has cost taxpayers millions of dollars but has…
-
On a sweltering July morning, Rose Wilson struggled to breathe as she sat in her bed, the light from her computer illuminating her face and the oxygen…
-
After a meeting in Miami with President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro Monday, Senator Rick Scott has decided to self-quarantine. He was alerted by the...
-
Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott announced Thursday he will self-quarantine after having possible contact with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s...
-
South Florida has among the highest number of new HIV cases in the country. A 2016 report from the CDC found Miami had 46 cases per 100,000 people and...
-
The way some school districts are choosing to comply with bolstered safety measures has U.S. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) upset. Scott explained the...
-
Hurricane season starts June 1, and now is the time to get prepared, officials said this week.
-
U.S. Senator, and former Florida Governor, Rick Scott met with health care professionals , local lawmakers and patients Monday morning at the Greater...
-
Before leaving the governor's mansion for the U.S. Senate, Rick Scott filled more than 70 positions. It includes a Bradenton man facing an environmental...
-
Florida Governor Rick Scott is hoping a better working relationship with Washington, D.C. will bring about a solution to the state’s ongoing battle over...