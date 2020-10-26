-
The lone U.S. county still at risk of leaving shoppers with no choices next year on the federal health law's insurance marketplace has landed an…
Consumers using the federal healthcare.gov website when open enrollment begins next month should expect a faster website with a shorter application form…
Florida Blue may have bitten off more than it can chew with its new plans under the Affordable Care Act. The company's customer-service apparatus and…
Federal health officials have clarified the deadline people must meet under the individual mandate to buy health insurance under the Affordable Care Act,…
Federal contractors now say they’ve identified most of the main problems crippling Healthcare.gov, the main site of the online health insurance marketplace
About 1,000 people who work for Darden Restaurants, which operates restaurants including Red Lobster and Olive Garden, are losing access to company health…
MIAMI — As federal health officials work around the clock to fix technology glitches plaguing the website where U.S. citizens can obtain health insurance…
WASHINGTON — Administration officials say about 476,000 health insurance applications have been filed through federal and state exchanges, the most…
HealthCare.gov is still inaccessible to millions, and word is that insurers are telling agents to wait until November to start enrolling consumers on the…
Florida's online health insurance Marketplace has been open for business since Oct. 1. But more than a week later, people are still having trouble with…