State to Cover Part-Time Employees

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published September 19, 2013 at 11:38 AM EDT
State non-career employees who work at least 30 hours per week can enroll in health coverage through the state health-insurance plan when open enrollment starts in October, the Florida Current reports. The Florida Legislature passed a bill last session to extend the coverage to these workers, known as "other professional services" or OPS employees, to avoid a $321 million penalty under the Affordable Care Act. That bill was signed into law before the Obama administration delayed the employer mandate until 2015, so state officials say they’re still going going to abide by it in 2014. 

